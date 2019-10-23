Michelle Keegan reveals hilarious fashion mistake during romantic Dubai getaway The Our Girl actress won't be making this mistake again

Michelle Keegan is often spotted in some enviable outfits which she pairs with some stunning footwear – but there's one type of shoe she won't be wearing again, especially in a hot country. The Our Girl actress learnt the hard way about choosing fashion over function during her sun-soaked getaway to Dubai with husband Mark Wright. During a night on the town on Tuesday, Michelle opted to wear a pair of on-trend Perspex heels – something she now unfortunately regrets!

Sharing a stunning photo of herself in the back of a cab, Michelle warned her followers on Instagram that while the shoes may look pretty, they are definitely an impractical choice for such a hot country. Revealing that the heat had caused an unfortunate side effect, poor Michelle admitted that she couldn't get her shoes back on after taking them off to give her swollen feet some breathing room. Captioning the image, she warned: "For those thinking about buying Perspex shoes, do not take them off in a hot country, they will NOT be going back on… #nogive."

Michelle will think twice about wearing Perspex heels in a hot country

Michelle and Mark have swapped the wet and cold UK climate for the more tropical temperatures of the UAE, staying at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel. The luxury resort offers guests a kilometre of exclusive beach leading down to the Arabian Gulf, four temperature-controlled swimming pools, private cabanas and even attendants to bring you cocktails whenever you need them - idyllic! Known as one of the best hotels in Dubai, it has attracted a number of stars over the years, including Selena Gomez.

Michelle is currently in Dubai with husband Mark Wright

Dubai holds a special significance to the couple, as it was where Mark popped the question in September 2013. Speaking to HELLO! following the proposal, Michelle revealed she had no idea what Mark was planning, and when she saw him on bended knee she thought he was joking at first. She told us: "I thought he was joking at first and then he said come here. I started crying and said yes, and then he started welling up as well. Then as we walked further down the beach I saw a table set up with lanterns and petals, and with two glasses of champagne."

