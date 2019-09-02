Michelle Keegan's white Zara tuxedo dress is ideal for your Autumn wardrobe NEED.

Michelle Keegan, can you stop buying clothes that we really want please? Our bank balances are groaning! The actress shared a gorgeous snap of her wearing a stunning white tuxedo dress that was belted at the waist. She teamed the tailored frock with knee-high boots and a cute clutch bag, and she added lots of gold chains an wore her famous hair loose. We've had a hunt and the tux dress is by Zara and priced at £79.99. Currently all sizes are available online, but like most things Michelle wears - they often sell out, so don't hang about if this is on your wish list. Fans flocked to the comments section, showering the 32-year-old with compliments. One follower wrote: " Oh this outfit!" Another added: "Absolute outfit goals."

How chic is Michelle's jacket?

Michelle - who is married to former TOWIE star Mark Wright - has recently launched a sportswear edit with Adidas and Very. We caught up with the former Coronation Street star, who spilled on all things fashion. On her ultimate favourite outfit, comfort wins every time for the Our Girl actress. "I love to wear a pair of leggings with a statement jumper or a T-shirt. If I could live in trainers all day, I totally would. They’re so easy to wear and they go with everything." We hear you, girl!

BUY IT NOW! £79.99, Zara

We noticed in one of the campaign shots, Michelle was wearing a tutu. Yes, really!

The sporty 'Tulle Skirt' costs £45 and is made in a red mesh and as well as being midi length, it has the 3 iconic Adidas stripes printed down either side.

Now that's how you do sports luxe!

Gym bunny Michelle modelled the skirt with the Trefoil shirt and Sambaraose shoes which are also from the range, giving us all tips on how to mix sporty and glam perfectly.

