Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright share a peek inside their sun-soaked holiday - and it holds a special place in their hearts So romantic!

Actress Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright have jetted off to Dubai for a romantic holiday, and it's fair to say they've both made us green with envy with their sun-soaked snaps. The pair have had busy schedules lately, with Michelle working on Our Girl and Brassic and Mark only moving back to the UK in January after two years living in LA. But they spent some quality time together in the country where they got engaged and spent their honeymoon.

Michelle shared a few pictures of the hotel on Instagram Stories

Swapping the wet and cold UK climate for the more tropical temperatures of the UAE, they stayed at the One&Only Royal Mirage hotel which offers guests a kilometre of exclusive beach leading down to the Arabian Gulf, four temperature-controlled swimming pools, private cabanas and even attendants to bring you cocktails whenever you need them - idyllic! Known as one of the best hotels in Dubai, it has attracted a number of stars over the years, including Selena Gomez.

Mark gave us a peek inside the incredible pool area surrounded by loungers, umbrellas and palm trees on Instagram. Holding a beer as he waded through the crystal water, he wrote: "There comes a time in the day that no matter what the question, the answer is beer!! #dubai #beer". He provided a further glimpse into the luxury surrounds as he pulled the Superman pose to jump into the water, and his wife revealed it took a long time to achieve the perfect video! She commented: "An hour and 341 videos later!!! and in the end we went with the original ... we actually lost the bloody light!!!" Whether he's in the private adult pool or the family-friendly pool, it looks secluded and quiet - until Mark arrived.

Michelle showed off her tanned legs in a green and black palm-print bikini and matching kaftan by Melissa Odabash as she posed on the hotel's private beach. She looked relaxed holding a Gucci straw hat and wearing a shell anklet, captioning the Instagram picture: "Just missing a Mojito". But it appears the 32-year-old got her cocktail fix shortly afterward with a Pina Colada featuring in a snap of her "poolside essentials," alongside her other go-to items of a good book and some straw-style flip flops by Very.

During their visit, the couple will most likely be visiting Drift, the adults-only beach club at the resort to relax around the infinity pool, take in the stunning views of the New Dubai skyline, and try out some of the delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Or if they are looked for more fine-dining after a relaxing day around the pool, they could retreat to the Celebrities restaurant to indulge in modern international cuisine inspired by French culinary traditions.

Dubai holds a special significance to the couple, as it was where Mark popped the question in September 2013. During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the former Coronation Street star revealed the details of the romantic sunset proposal, saying: "It was when we were in Dubai when we were on holiday and it was four days into the holiday, so I had no idea." Michelle continued: "He did it on the beach, and there was a table set out with a waiter and candles." Wearing the same full-length white dress she wore on the night Mark asked her to marry him, she returned for her hen party in 2015 to reenact the special moment for her friends and family. She told HELLO!: "I knew I wanted to wear the dress again when we headed out to the desert as it has special memories for me." Mark and Michelle also spent their honeymoon in Dubai, opting for the beautiful underwater honeymoon suite at Atlantis, The Palm, which is home to 65,000 marine animals and costs just over £5,000 per night.