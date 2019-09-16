Michelle Keegan has found the perfect Topshop jeans - and now we want a pair Marks Wright's wife loves the high street...

Finding a pair of well-fitting denim jeans is such a hard task. In fact, many say it's one of a woman's biggest fashion dilemmas. Well, Michelle Keegan has found the ideal pair and now we are totally sold. The actress shared a snap of her and cousin Katie, rocking a pair of Bleach Wash Editor Jeans by Topshop, which you can pick up for £49. Described as the 'fashion-forward high rise' these straight-leg denims are designed in a funky bleach wash. Keeping it ultra-moden, Michelle teamed the look with a simple white vest, high heels and a grey trilby. So stylish, right?

When it comes to her style, the 32-year-old is just like the rest of us and picks up outfit ideas from social media. She told HELLO! "I love to scroll through my Instagram feed and check out what the fashion bloggers are wearing. Or I check out Pinterest to get ideas."

One of the things we love the most about the former Coronation Street star's wardrobe, is that it is filled with both high street and designer threads. The Manchester-born beauty is happiest in bargain finds that are readily available. "I really like Mango," she told HELLO!, "and Zara - you can't go wrong with Zara."

And what's more, despite the fact the actress is seriously well-dressed; she doesn't enjoy the red carpet - at all. "It's daunting, honestly. It's like throwing a lamb to the slaughter. Because you know it's coming, and you know with these pictures you're going to be ripped to shreds, or you're going to love what you're wearing, or hate what you're wearing, or your makeup, it's honestly just terrifying. You're going out there to get judged." Trust us Mich, you have NOTHING to worry about...

