EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Keegan's outfit on Jonathan Ross: From the corset to the £50 shoes, her stylist reveals all All the details you need on Michelle Keegan's TV outfit...

Actress Michelle Keegan paid a visit to Jonathan Ross this week to discuss her role on Sky's hit new show Brassic and what it's like working away from her husband Mark Wright, and we think you'll agree, she looked sensational. Fashion stylist Kelvin Barron, whose other clients include Lucy Mecklenburgh and Kara Tointon, has revealed to HELLO! all about Michelle's outfit. From her chic Kolchagov Barba corset to those dreamy £50 shoes from Head Over Heels at Dune…

"This was the first look we tried at the fitting and we knew from there it was no going back," Kelvin said. "The fit was sensational and we loved the symmetry of the corset against the simplicity of the trouser. I kept the jewellery relatively muted to draw attention to the silhouette of the corseted top and Michelle's flawless beauty.

"For the last few fittings, we have always gone with the first look we tried. I have worked with Michelle for over seven years now and I know what she likes and what will work, but at the same time, I want to bring her variety and give her plenty of options."

But what is the 32-year-old actress' ultimate red carpet outfit of choice? Kelvin tells us: "Michelle loves a sleek tailored look, so I am always looking for ways to push this and reinvent her look, making this appearance very different from the last. She is such a beautiful girl, placing her in a bodycon knee-length dress will always draw attention but I want her to have a sense of direction and style. I had more obvious options on the rail - sleek suits and dresses but this just felt perfect - elegant, modern, sophisticated without trying too hard."

The stylist added: "On the Jonathan Ross show you always make a bit of an entrance at the top of the stairs, walking down to the sofa, the garment moved beautifully, adding a little bit of drama. These are things I think about when prepping a job.

"This is the third time I have dressed Michelle for Jonathan's show - the first was her first-ever appearance in 2013 and we kept the look very simple in black. She was on Coronation Street at the time and we wanted to do something then which didn't scream 'soap star' - whereas now we can be a bit more adventurous. My main priority is always that my client both looks good and feels good, I really want them to be comfortable in their clothing so they can relax and feel at ease in the clothes they wear."

If you're wondering how celebrity fittings work, Kelvin reveals it's all about having options. "When approaching a fitting like this, I have a rail of about 20 options for Michelle to try, minimum."

And what does the future hold for Michelle's next red carpet gig? "The next thing I would like to try is incorporating texture into a look on the red carpet, maybe feathers," Kelvin said. "I spotted some great pieces on the catwalks at London Fashion Week that could really work for forthcoming red carpets."

