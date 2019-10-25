Amanda Holden stuns at Lisa Faulkner's wedding - in a fancy pink dress and CRUTCHES The Britain's Got Talent star looked amazing despite her injury....

It's been a tough few days for Amanda Holden. The ITV favourite injured her leg on the first day of her holiday - breaking it in two places. OUCH! But despite her pain, she still managed to get dressed up and head to pal Lisa Faulkner's wedding. And not only that, but she looked seriously chic too, despite the fact she was pictured on former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou's Instagram wearing a blush pink, belted dress by Edeline Lee. With her blonde hair styled in a sleek and straight look, with a hint of burgundy lipstick and smokey eye makeup, the Britain's Got Talent judge looked very-well put together indeed.

Amanda still looked stylish in her wedding outfit, even though she rocked crutches

The wedding was held at Aynhoe Park in Banbury and judging by behind-the-scenes-snaps that have appeared on social media, it's been quite the star-studded bash, with Angela Griffin and Tamzin Outhwait in attendance, as well as Greg Wallace.

Lisa wore one of Amanda's dresses on her hen do

We have enjoyed watching Lisa's wedding preparations on Instagram - in particular her hen do. Ahead of her wedding to TV chef John Torode, two weeks ago she headed to Soho Farmhouse with gal pals including Amanda, Tamzin and Angela.

SHOP: £695, Edeline Lee

Sharing a photo of herself and her friends on a night out, followed by a post of them all wearing matching checked pyjama bottoms and "Lisa's Hen" T-shirts at their accommodation, Lisa wrote on Instagram: "Thank you my lovely friends for giving me the best hen ever!!! I love you all and my heart is bursting with happiness."

Lisa rocked a 'Bride' hat which she wore all weekend, and on her second night, she styled it with a pink long-sleeved 'Angela' dress which was designed by Amanda, as part of her Fenn Wright Manson collection. The £299 dress features a gathered waist, cut-out neckline and daring split that was perfect for the occasion.

