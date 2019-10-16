Amanda Holden's leather skirt has got Instagram fans very excited indeed The Britain's Got Talent star looks chic in her latest outfit…

Amanda Holden left her favourite Zara threads at home on Wednesday morning, instead delighting fans with a brand new outfit that was very edgy. The 48-year-old styled up a black knitted jumper from Orwell & Austen that had 'LOVE' emblazoned across the front. She added a lovely black leather skirt by Sosandar, which included a buckle belt, and a funky asymmetric hem, as well as a close-fit. Priced at £139, all sizes are currently available online. Instagram fans were really into the look. One follower wrote: "Wow! You look amazing." Another added: "Loving the skirt!"

Amanda looked so chic in her leather skirt

As always, Amanda's ensemble was dreamed up by Karl Willet - the super stylist who's in charge of all her professional work-wear. Whether it's her looks for commercials, her Heart FM getup's or the fancy numbers she rocks on Britain's Got Talent, Karl is the man in the know. Speaking to HELLO! he explained that Amanda is a great client. "Amanda is a dream to work with. She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

SHOP: £139, Sosandar

It's not just Amanda - Sosandar has racked up a series celeb following lately. On Tuesday, Lorraine Kelly wore the most gorgeous fit-and-flare dress by the brand on her morning show, also made in leather, but in a burgundy shade.

Lorraine Kelly also wore Sosandar the day before

Lorraine posted a snap of her outfit on her Instagram and received plenty of compliments. One fan told her: "Love this dress, definitely your colour and style," while another simply wrote, "Fashion goals." We have to agree; the fit and flare style dress is a great shade and cut on the popular host and the colour is ideal for autumn.

The burgundy dress is available to buy in sizes eight to 20 right now on the brand's website, and will set you back £199. We love the cut - it's made from soft premium leather and features an A-line skirt, zip-front, cap sleeves and a nipped-in waist. Maybe Amanda and Lorraine show swap?

