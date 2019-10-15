Amanda Holden's hounds-tooth dress is the talk of Instagram The Britain's Got Talent star wows in another high street gem

Did you see Amanda Holden's latest outfit? Well if you didn't, you are in for such a treat. The ITV favourite shared a snap of her Heart FM attire on Tuesday morning and wow, just wow! The 48-year-old donned a lovely Zara frock which featured a round neckline, short puff sleeves and matching belt detail. Swish, right? The fancy frock featured the much-loved hounds-tooth print in black and white, giving the whole look a heritage feel. The dress costs £59.99 and is online now in all sizes should you wish to invest. As always, the Britain's Got Talent star's Instagram fans approved of the look, taking to the comment section. One follower wrote: "Saw this dress and hesitated. Wish I hadn’t!!" Another added: "What a gorgeous dress!"

Amanda looked incredible in her houndstooth dress

The mother-of-two is styled by Karl Willet, who told HELLO! why the TV star loves the high street. He explained: "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to recreate these looks from the high street."

SHOP: £59.99, Zara

The blonde beauty and the celebrity stylist have a great working relationship, especially during the Britain's Got Talent live shows.

"Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. " She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years." And you may be surprised to know, the BGT judge is speedy when it comes to getting ready, too. "She is fast!" Karl explained. "Clothing wise it's minutes and we are out the door."

