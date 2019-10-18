Amanda Holden teams her The Fold dress with a Dior bum-bag and we're obsessed The Britain's Got Talent judge goes all designer on us...

Amanda Holden has worn some pretty chic gettups this week, but she absolutely saved her best outfit until last Friday morning! Dressing up for her slot on Heart Radio, the blonde beauty dazzled fans with a navy blue, knitted dress by The Fold. Known as the 'Knightly Dress Navy Merino' it has a lovely flattering fit-and-flare silhouette. It costs £265 and is currently available online now in all sizes. We loved how the ITV styled it too - she added a Dior bum-bag and sharp black boots. Her blonde hair was curled in a voluminous style and her makeup appeared as flawless as ever.

Amanda Holden looked amazing in her designer outfit

The Britain's Got Talent star look remarkably fresh, considering she was at a glittering event the evening before - the Global Gift Gala. Looking hot to-trot in a hot pink, her plunging dress by designer Azzi and Osta. As always, she was styled by Karl Lewitt, and her accessories were on point - she blinged up with Stephen Webster jewellery and Aspinal of London bag - a brand loved by the Duchess of Cambridge. We were obsessed with her daring look - it boasted a cinched waist with elaborate embroidery detail and a very racy cut-out thigh. Amazing, right?

SHOP: £265, The Fold

The BGT star is no stranger to risque looks. Her stylist Karl told HELLO! that she enjoys the shock factor.

"Amanda is a dream to work with," he revealed. "She's a dream client, and a friend! She loves to take risks and be adventurous. Her approach to fashion and style is exciting for me - she is open to experiment and push the boundaries of previous years."

The Britain's Got Talent star looked incredible in a hot pink dress at the Global Gift Gala

Summarising his clients wardrobe, he added "I would describe Amanda's style as fresh, summery, elegant and she proves you can still look chic and be comfortable at the same time. Our purpose is to inspire every day woman to re create these looks from the high street."

