Amanda Holden's £29.99 Zara dress has the funkiest puff sleeves you've ever seen

Amanda Holden has worn so many incredible outfits lately, we just can't keep up! On Monday, the Britain's Got Talent star stunned her Instagram fans in a fabulous puff-sleeve dress which came from high street store Zara. Priced at just £29.99, the shirt-style frock had a high neck, gathered sleeves and a buttoned opening at the back. We love the mini length, especially as she teamed it with knee-high slouchy boots. The grey-toned number was emblazoned with checks and all sizes are currently available online. Wahey! Unless you've been living under a rock, you may have missed that puff sleeves are everywhere right now. From denim jackets, dresses and tops, the bigger the puff, the better. After Amanda uploaded her latest outfit on Instagram, one follower said what we are all thinking: "How do you manage to look so sensational every morning and so early!?" Another fan added: "Oh that's a gorgeous outfit!" The ITV favourite looked as polished as ever, wearing her famous blonde locks in a loose and lightly coiffed style.

We are loving Amanda's puff-sleeve dress

It appears that the mother-of-two is a big fan of retro dressing right now. On Friday, the Heart Breakfast host donned a sequin jumpsuit, in aid of Global's Make Some Noise day – a charity that funds and empowers small charities across the UK which help disadvantaged young people.

SHOP: £29.99, Zara

Sticking to the 'loud' dress theme, Amanda wore a cool black and silver jumpsuit with some seriously big flares. Yeah baby! The BGT star added a zebra-print belt and styled her hair in a 70s Farah Fawcett style, and topped the look with oversized sunnies.

Amanda looked amazing last week wearing a sequin jumpsuit

Her followers were also feeling her retro vibe, with one commenting: "Oh wow Amanda. That really is the funkiest disco outfit. You look fantastic! Don't let Elton know you’ve nicked his glasses. Lol."

Another said: "Wow you look amazing Amanda I love the sparkle."

