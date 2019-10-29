Molly-Mae Hague wore a £35 dress to the Pride of Britain Awards - and she was inspired by THIS Hollywood star Love Island star Molly hit the red carpet in a PrettyLittleThing dress she designed herself...

Since leaving the Love Island villa, Molly-Mae Hague has proved her style icon status time and time again. Whether it's attending NYFW alongside Paris Hilton, or launching her very own fashion range with PrettyLittleThing, Molly-Mae might just be the most fashionable islander to have ever left the villa. Molly sure lived up to this reputation whilst attending the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday evening but every style icon has a muse, right? And it looks like Molly-Mae's is model Hailey Bieber.

Taking to the red carpet, Molly-Mae dazzled in a pale pink floor-length gown which she revealed on her Instgram had been inspired by Hailey Bieber's 2019 Met Gala look. The 20-year-old confessed on her post: "My favourite red carpet look EVER. I have always wanted to recreate." And Molly certainly aced her recreation, the one-shouldered dress had many similarities to Hailey's iconic Alexander Wang gown; from the high neck to the flattering cut-out detail and of course the shimmering pale pink colour. Although Molly's interpretation held a few individual details such as the figure-hugging ruching and one-sleeved detail.

But Molly didn't stop there. Wearing her signature platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail, secured with a large black scrunchie, the reality star was oozing every inch of Hailey's Met Gala glam who wore a similar statement hairpiece with her original ensemble. The Instagram star was also inspired by Hailey's makeup - we spot the same baby pink blush, pink glossy lips and of course, a Barbados-esque tan.

Molly-Mae took to her Twitter account the next day to reveal an adorable video of boyfriend Tommy Fury working his best photography skills to get the perfect snap of Molly in her Hailey inspired look. Molly's tweet read: "He knows he drill" complete with a love heart emoji. But Tommy gained further brownie points when he was caught various times on the red carpet fixing Molly's dress for her whilst she posed for the cameras - absolute boyfriend goals. Who knows, maybe Molly and Tommy will follow in the Bieber footsteps once more and we will hear wedding bells soon!

