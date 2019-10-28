Amanda Holden steps out in a pair of Marks & Spencer party heels and we're obsessed The ITV favourite wowed in fancy high street shoes....

OK, we are so impressed with Amanda Holden. She may have broken her leg in two places, but she is still looking more stylish than ever! On Monday morning bright and early, the ITV favourite returned from her half term break in a bright red outfit and we are loving it. It predominantly came from the high street (like most of her daily looks on Heart Radio) and consisted of a red top by The Fold, a red, faux leather skirt by Sosandar and a pair of red velvet heels from Marks & Spencer. Well, she only had one heel on - her injured foot was covered in a cast. Poor Amanda! We hope she gets well soon. The shoes in particular made us excited - especially when we discovered they cost just £25. They are of the sling back variety and super easy to pop on and off. Coupled with the fact they are adorned with velvet - we think Amanda's found the perfect Christmas shoe!

Despite her cast, Amanda looked so chic

Even though the Britain's Got Talent judge has been suffering, she still found a way to her good friend Lisa Faulkner’s wedding last week.

Shoes, £25, Marks & Spencer

The mother-of-two was pictured on former Coronation Street star Charlie Condou's Instagram wearing a blush pink, belted dress by Edeline Lee. With her blonde hair styled in a sleek and straight look, with a hint of burgundy lipstick and smokey eye makeup, the 48-year-old looked very-well put together indeed.

Skirt, £139, Sosandar

Amanda attended the ceremony with husband Chris Hughes, and posted a lovely black and white snap of her friend and new husband John Torode on Saturday night.

The stylish shot showed the happy, loved-up couple and Amanda wrote: "A wonderful day filled with love and so much laughing. Chris and I thrilled to be part of it. #wedding #family".

