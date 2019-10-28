Stacey Solomon's white jumper dress has Instagram fans racing to Primark The Loose Women host looks incredible in her Primark range…

Stacey Solomon's Primark range is a big hit with her fans. The ITV star regularly shares pictures of her sporting items from her line with the high-street store and it's easy to see why people love it so much. Tailor-made for the winter, it has everything; from faux leather skirts, dresses, coats and cosy knits - at majorly inexpensive prices. On Sunday evening, the Loose Women co-host shared a snap of herself on Instagram wearing a gorgeous white cable knit jumper dress, which cost just £15. Result! She added a pair of hiking boots from the brand, with a price-tag of £14. She captioned the picture: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart and please keep tagging me in your pictures, it actually makes my day." She added: "The feedback has been amazing and I'm so grateful and overwhelmed by it all, I honestly can't tell you how much it means to me."

Stacey looked fab in her white jumper dress from Primark

Mother-of-three Stacey launched the collection at the start of October and hosted a panel with fellow celebrities - including Giovanna Fletcher - which focused on body confidence. She said about her own self-image: "I feel like positive body image is a constant battle. It’s one of those things that I am consciously making an effort towards every single day. I do feel confident in my body, I love who I am but having that attitude is something I have to consciously think about every day."

Teddy coat, £30, jumper dress £15, and boots, £14, all Primark

When designing the range, feeling good in the edit was always key.

"For me, the most important thing was comfort. I wanted to have pieces that women can feel good and look good in. If I had to describe the range in one sentence, I’d say it's everyday wear, for everyone, at any time or occasion, and I love that. I feel that some brands miss the mark and only cater to one type of woman, but I’ve never felt like that about Primark. Clothing should be accessible to everyone and in Primark, I’ve always felt included. I can keep up with the latest trends and afford to."

