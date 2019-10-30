Amanda Holden shows us all how to pull off check trousers in style The Britain's Got Talent judge looks incredible in the high street steal…

Amanda Holden, we salute you! Despite being in pain with her broken leg, the mother-of-two still showed up for her daily show on Heart FM on Wednesday, looking as stylish and as well-put together as ever! The 48-year-old teamed her white blouse by Veronica Beard with a pair of seriously chic check grey trousers, which came from River Island and cost £36. Luckily for us, all sizes are available online now. Keeping it casual, she added a pair of trainers by Aldo, but she left her sore leg free. Poor lass! Fans flocked to Instagram to comment on the snap and wish her well. One follower wrote: "Classy and beautiful. You're rocking this look!"

Amanda looked amazing in her River Island trousers

The blonde beauty hasn't let her injury stop her going about her way. On Monday evening, The Pride of Britain Awards took place at Grosvenor House in London and Amanda looked as gorgeous as ever in her fancy gown - whilst balancing on crutches - as she was snapped on the red carpet.

SHOP: £36, River Island

What a trooper! Styled - as always - by Karl Willett, the BGT judge wowed in a gorgeous black floor-length dress from Safiyaa. It featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and statement pink flowers. She teamed the 'Bourey' frock with elegant diamond earrings and ditched her usual high heels for more practical shoes.

Amanda stunned at the Pride of Britain Awards

She spoke about her nasty leg accident on Heart Breakfast on Monday morning, explaining she was playing with her daughter Holly on an inflatable assault course in the sea during their first day on holiday.

"I fell and I twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea," she said. "I had to have a general [because] they put in a metal plate which is the best way to cure it apparently and heal quickly. Because I’m very impatient and I hate sitting still. But the cast, there’s a cast that they moulded to just under my leg, so I can kind of lift my leg in and out of it, [because] the dressing and stuff has to be changed." Ouch!

