Amanda Holden's Halloween outfit will blow your mind

Happy Halloween! Amanda Holden dressed up for the occasion on the spookiest of days, wearing a latex outfit that delighted her Instagram fans. The 48-year-old took on Morticia Addams wore a black latex dress by William Wilde that had a fishtail hem and voluminous sleeves at the cuffs. With her blonde locks replaced with a dramatic black wig, she looked the part! Her makeup was first-rate - her face was painted in a bright white tone, and she sported black eyeliner and bright red lippy. Jamie Theakston was transformed into Lurch from The Addams Family and Heart's showbiz expert Ashley Roberts also got in on the act - dressing as Wednesday Addams.

Amanda's dress was by William Wilde - a London-based designer and costumier who specialises in hand-made rubber clothing and accessories. Instagram fans were overjoyed with the looks. One wrote: "You look fantastically and incredibly spooky. Love the looks! Happy Halloween!" Another added: " You look absolutely fantastic! I had to look twice to make sure that it was you!"

If Amanda's outfit appears familiar to you - that's because Holly Willoughby wore a similar dress in 2018! For Celebrity Juice, the TV presenter shared a photo of herself dressed as Morticia and looked scary yet stunning, wearing a black full-length latex dress, also from William Wilde, complete with gothic makeup and a black wig.

The mum-of-three also wore pointed black Gina shoes and a Vickisarge ring in the photograph. She captioned the shot: "Well it’s Halloween again on @celebjuiceofficial [pumpkin emoji]... Morticia is out to play... Thank you for the most perfect dress."

Fans were quick to praise Holly for such an amazing costume, with one writing: "OMG Holly unrecognisable," while another said: "Vamp it up Holly, you look amazing." and another joked: "You'd look amazing in a black bin bag to be fair."

