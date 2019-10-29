The best pumpkin beauty products to get you in the mood for autumn The festive fruit that isn't just for Halloween...

Autumn is finally here! It's colder, we're pulling on our cosiest winter coats, painting our nails burgundy and sipping on pumpkin spice lattes. Basic, us? Never! Speaking of the festive fruit – did you know that pumpkins really benefit your skin? They are packed with vitamins and essential fatty acids that make your skin look so much healthier. So, in celebration, we've rounded up our favourite pumpkin products that will not only fulfil your autumnal fix, but will pep up dull complexions quicker than you can say Halloween…

Superfood AHA Glow Booster, £27, Elemis

We love a fresh skin care routine, and have recently discovered Elemis's Superfood AHA Glow Booster. This concentrated formula gives your skin a look like it's hard a total glow-up. Use the booster after cleansing and toning, before you moisturise for extra nourishment. You pop three drops into the palm of your hand and apply straight to the face. We love the fact that it's loaded with fermented pumpkin, which has great brightening properties.

Pumpkin Enzyme Mask, £55.50, Cult Beauty

We couldn't round up our favourite pumpkin-themed products without mentioning this heroic mask! Peter Thomas Roth's Enzyme Mask is one of the brand's cult staples. Made in a zesty amber shade, this grainy balm peels and polishes the skin, giving your complexion a burst of radiance. Its innovative formula also works to even out skin tone, while simultaneously smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream, £5, The Body Shop

Need a new hand cream for your desk? The Body Shop have brought back their seasonal favourite Vanilla Pumpkin and it's even more Moorish than before. This 100% vegan formula is rich and creamy, but-non greasy and has a distinctive scent of maple syrup. Mmm!

Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar, £4.75, Lush

Everyone loves Lush's Halloween Collection – and 2019's offering does not disappoint. The Sparkly Pumpkin Bubble Bar is a delightful bath time treat – just crumble it under a running tap and lie back in the sweetest spelling bubbles ever. Oh, and it includes glitter. Pure fun!

Lime Crime Velvetines Lip Liner, £14.50, Lime Crime at Boots

Give your pout all the festive feels with this lip liner by Lime Crime. Pumpkin is a rich, dusty orange that would look amazing paired with a rustic lipstick. Best of all, it dries in a velvet matte finish which would give your selfies that extra edge.

The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser, £23, Ole Henriksen at Boots

We all need a great cleanser - partially when the weather gets colder as our skin needs some serious TLC. We are obsessed with The Clean Truth Foaming Cleanser from Ole Henriksen right now. This bubbly liquid brightens and revives the skin and best of all, it can be used daily. It lathers up a treat and removes makeup, oil and impurities. It contains so much goodness - vitamin C, carrot seed, as well as pumpkin fruit and chamomile extracts.

Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, £72, Kate Somerville

Kate Somerville's ExfoliKate Intensive contains pumpkin enzymes that totally rejuvenate your skin - zapping dead skin cells, buffering them down, giving you a deep clean, without drying out your face.

