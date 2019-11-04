Holly Willoughby is blooming lovely on This Morning in the ultimate floral skirt The ITV star wows viewers in a blue-ti-ful outfit…

Holly Willoughby kicked off Monday morning in a brand new, top-notch outfit, and as usual, we want it hanging up in our wardrobes, ASAP. The ITV star decided to wear blue from head to toe, rocking a simple navy crew-neck jumper from Gap that cost £39.95, which she tucked in to the hem of her blue skirt that had bright, cobalt flowers printed all over the fabric. The skirt came from high end brand Markus Lupfer. It had pleats running through it and a funky, jaggedy hem. The stylish separate cost £350 and is currently available online now in all sizes. Finishing the look, Holly added navy blue heels and a cute charm necklace by Carrie Elizabeth - the designer bestie Fearne Cotton collaborated with recently.

Holly looked stunning in her navy blue outfit

You can buy Fearne's jewellery range at online store Not On The High Street. HELLO! spoke to the 38-year-old at the launch of the range and she spilled the beans on why she decided to partner with Carrie.

SHOP: £39.95, Gap

"Carrie just jumped out at me. Every piece was just so beautifully crafted and intricate, and just so up my street." A lot of the pieces in the collection are inspired by items in her very own jewellery box - in particular, her engagement ring.

BUY IT NOW: £350, Markus Lupfer

Talking about the special gem, she said: "It’s got a lot of opal stones cut in diamonds around it and I get a lot of comments about it because it's not your classic engagement ring. Carrie kindly helped me design and adapt our own version in gold AND silver, with opal stones and little diamonds in it. I'm absolutely thrilled with that piece." Cute!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's already brought her Christmas jumper - and it's seriously festive

Mother-of-three Holly enjoys dainty gold jewellery - and one of her favourite brands is Missoma.

Holly also loves Missoma jewellery

Last year, she sported the 'Lucy Williams Rising Sun Medallion Necklace' - which retails at £169. It featured a roman symbol, embossed detail and you can still buy it now in gold or silver.

READ: Holly Willoughby wows This Morning fans as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.