Holly Willoughby's already brought her Christmas jumper - and it's seriously festive The ITV star is ready for the holidays...

Now we are well into November, it’s officially acceptable to start thinking about Christmas. YAY! Well, Holly Willoughby certainly seems to think so. The This Morning star shared a picture on Instagram of her travelling to her latest job - filming for Christmas themed show Take Off. In the snap, the blonde beauty was wearing a gorgeously cosy, cream jumper that had red and black Fair Isle detail at the neck. In short, the perfect Christmas jumper! We've tracked down the design, and it's by high-end brand & Daughter, which you can purchase from Net-A-Porter for £265. All sizes are currently available should you wish to invest. Holly, 38, wrote: "Spreading some more Christmas cheer as I'm filming for Take Off today...off to surprise someone... maybe it's you!" The mother-of-three added the song 'Driving Home for Christmas' to further the festive feels.

Holly looked fabulous in her festive knit

It appears that Fair Isle jumpers are high on Holly’s fashion list right now. Last week she sported a similar design from luxury brand Toast. Priced at £185, the alpaca number looked soft and warm and had a lovely traditional Icelandic-inspired yoke design round the collar. Now the weather is colder, we are looking to invest in some stylish knitwear and Holly has given us all the inspiration we need right now.

SHOP: £265, & Daughter @ Net-A-Porter

Holly's new programme 'Take Off' is also hosted by Bradley Walsh. The BBC1 show will see the pair give their studio audience the chance to win the trip of a lifetime to Lapland and will be shown at Christmas.

The Celebrity Juice star announced the news in October, sharing a photo on Instagram of her and Bradley ahead of filming. She wrote: "I spent a dreamy afternoon with this bundle of joy! First day filming for #takeoff @bbc ... things are looking good @bradderswalsh ... can’t wait for the next one!" Neither can we Holly!

