Holly Willoughby's black printed L.K Bennett dress has the cutest collar The ITV star looked incredible in her latest outfit…

Holly Willoughby looked lovely and ladylike on Tuesday morning, rocking a fabulous black printed dress by L.K.Bennett. The 'Mortimer' number has long sleeves and comes complete with a vintage archive book print emblazoned over the fabric. It's made from black silk and is made in an elegant midi length, has long sleeves and sports has oversized black buttons and a glamorous pussy bow to the collar, giving us all the vintage vibes. It is priced at £325 and is currently available online in all sizes. Holly left her nude heels at home and instead rocked a pair of coordinating black high heels. Love!

Holly looked elegant in her L.K.Bennett dress

Holly, 38, loves LK.Bennett and regularly wears their items. Back in September, she sported the cosiest roll neck jumper. The £95 design was designed in a slim fit finish with long sleeves and ribbed detail at the neck, hem and cuffs. Although roll-neck jumpers are perfect for layering, Holly wore it on its own with a cream and black mini skirt by Maje - a designer label loved by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. With bare legs and funky black boots, the ITV favourite looked incredible. The jumper has since sold out, but the brand has lots of other offerings that are perfect for the autumn.

SHOP: £325, L.K.Bennett

There are a team of fabulous women behind Holly's flawless TV look.

Holly looked gorgeous in her L.K.Bennett jumper in September

She told HELLO in 2018: "I've got a really wonderful glam team who I've worked with for a long time now. I listen to literally everything they say so whether it's Ciler Peksah saying 'cut your hair', I go 'okay'."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's already brought her Christmas jumper - and it's seriously festive

She added: "Makeup: Patsy O'Neill keeps everything pared back, less is more, and I love that because y'know, you wanna look like you, you don't just wanna go and look like someone else. In fashion, my stylist Angie Smith has helped me step out of my comfort zone a million times and given me the confident to be a bit braver with stuff."

READ: Holly Willoughby is blooming lovely on This Morning in the ultimate floral skirt

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.