Fashion faceoff! Carol Vorderman twins with Holly Willoughby Carol appears to have the same taste as the This Morning star...

Carol Vorderman appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday and looked red hot in a fabulous, form-fitting knitted dress by Phase Eight. The £99 frock is known as the 'Mel' dress and features a gorgeous fit-and-flare shape with long-sleeves. It's made in a cosy, super soft fabric, which is ideal for the cold snap we're having. The colour also packs a powerful punch, and Carol, 58, added a thick black belt with a large buckle and black boots. If the dress looks familiar, that's because This Morning's Holly Willoughby has recently worn the exact same design - sans the belt - last week.

Carol looked amazing in her red hot dress

Holly styled the frock slightly different to Carol. Not only did the ITV favourite leave the belt at home, but she added a pair of red knee-high boots from Reiss - which you can pick up for £350.

Holly, 38, wore her famous blonde hair in a lightly curled style and even added a slick of red lipstick. Her 5.9 million Instagram fans were made up with her outfit at the time. One follower wrote: "You look beautiful, I love this colour." Another remarked: "The boots! I really want to buy them!"

Holly wore the same dress on This Morning last week

Carol had a fashion line with online brand Isme in 2014, and gave HELLO! Her top styling secrets.

"Show off the good and don't stress about the bits you don't like so much, because that is just a waste of time. If you want to wear a miniskirt, you go girl! Just do it. I wouldn't wear a miniskirt now because my legs aren't what they used to be, but it's whatever you're psychologically comfortable with. Just make sure you don't push the boundary with what you wear just because that's what fashion dictates." Sound advice, we couldn't agree more Carol!

