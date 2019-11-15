Amanda Holden’s new trousers are so flattering - and her Instagram fans agree The presenter found the perfect cold day outfit

Amanda Holden’s everyday style is a constant source of inspiration - whether she’s wearing a sparkly party dress or a cosy skirt. But her latest tonal outfit, featuring a pair of wide-leg belted trousers from Emma Willis’ collection at Next, is high on our shopping list. The Heart Radio presenter styled the trousers with an oatmeal knit and simple white trainers.

Amanda shared a picture of her look on her Instagram page, and fans rushed to compliment the chic look. “Loving all your gorgeous clothes…” one wrote, while another added: “Those trousers look so comfy!”

The trousers are a bargain at just £46, and come with a waist belt which is one of the biggest trends of the season.

Emma Willis Belted Wide Leg Trousers, £46, Next

Amanda styles hers with a simple knit, which is perfect for everyday wear

Ribbed polo neck jumper, £17.50, M&S

However, you could dress them up with a printed blouse and high heels for an evening event or upcoming Christmas parties.

Satin blouse, £29.50, M&S

Croc print ankle boots, £45, ASOS

Earlier this week Amanda wore a beautiful camel skirt from Marks & Spencer which gave her a ladylike, comfortable look. The knitted fit and flare skirt has a price tag of £35 and comes in five different shades, from coral to black.

Knitted fit and flare skirt, £35, M&S

We’re loving her cold-weather looks! Speaking to The Daily Mail, the blonde beauty said of her style: “Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me.”

