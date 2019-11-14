Amanda Holden's grey jumper dress is the cosiest knitwear we've ever seen The ITV star looks ready for the cold right now…

Amanda Holden was the epitome of cosy chic on Thursday morning, stepping out in a stunning jumper dress by luxury high street store Reiss. The gorgeous number was cut in a mid-length and made in a striking grey tone and had a ultra-chic boucle texture. The style was slim-fitting and had a split up the side. The Britain's Got Talent star teamed it with a pair of trainers from Aldo. With her curly hair and flawless makeup, she looked fresh and glowing despite her early morning start on Heart FM Radio. As always, fans loved the look. Taking to Instagram, one wrote: "I LOVE jumper dresses at the moment!!!" Another added: "Perfect style!"

The 48-year-old is fast becoming a style icon thanks to her top-notch outfits, and not to mention her fashion range with Fenn Wright Manson. On Tuesday evening, one of her good friends Lisa Fulkner even wore a pink frock from her collection to the ITV Palooza gala. Lisa's dress was known as the 'Angela' and it had a gathered elasticated waistband, side and front slits, cuffed sleeves, a collar which revealed a V-neck and it was finished with a tie at the back. Priced at £299, it is the ideal frock for the upcoming party season.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Amanda said of her style: "Clothing is everything. It's my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me."

She added: "So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don’t suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics."

"I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

