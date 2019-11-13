Amanda Holden stuns in a red satin Zara blouse - with the most fabulous sleeves

We are losing track of Amanda Holden's fabulous outfits. Every day she pulls off a brand new ensemble, and it's making us really want to go shopping all the time. On Wednesday, the Britain's Got Talent judge stepped out in a lovely checked Zara skirt that was adorned with a statement tartan print. Sadly a past season buy; there are plenty of similar designs on the brand's official site should you want to emulate the look. We loved her festive red satin shirt too - this was also from Zara and cost £29.99. We were especially taken with the statement gathered cuffs; it gave the whole look a very glam edge.

We loved Amanda's festive outfit

It's been a week of seriously chic outfits for the mother-of-two. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old wore a lovely cream and camel zig-zag jumper from Tabitha Webb, which came complete with a neck-tie and cosy long sleeves.

Satin Shirt, £29.99, Zara

BUY NOW

She added the most beautiful camel skirt from Marks & Spencer which gave her a ladylike look. The knitted fit and flare skirt has a price tag of £35 and is available in five different shades, from coral to black.

SHOP: £35, Marks & Spencer

BUY NOW

And on Monday, Amanda gave a musical nod to her outfit! The blonde beauty embraced chillier temperatures by ditching her usual dresses and skirts in favour of a more casual jeans-and-jumper outfit. Her Beatles-inspired, Abbey Road slogan jumper might have looked like a designer buy, but it was actually from high street store Joanie and had a pricetag of £40.

SHOP: £40, Joanie London

BUY NOW

She did, however, add a high end touch with a pair of leather-look jeans from Paige Denim, and boots to finish the outfit.

MORE: Amanda Holden's striped dress is a gorgeous seasonal steal

Fans loved the relaxed look, and took to her Instagram comments to praise her styling. "Love the jumper very nice," one wrote, while another added: "Omg love the jumper".

READ: Amanda Holden wows Instagram with the trendiest Zara tracksuit you ever saw

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.