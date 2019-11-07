Amanda Holden rocks the sparkliest Christmas party dress - and it's got pleats The Britain's Got Talent star is ready for the festive season...

Amanda Holden braved the cold on Thursday afternoon, rocking a stunning party dress. She may have been heading for Heart Radio in the morning, but that didn't mean her evening wear was off-limits! The 48-year-old wore a gorgeous dress from her own collection with Fenn Wright Manson. Costing £269, and available at John Lewis, it was called the 'Nicola' was made from a shimmering fabric, had a high gathered neckline, a cinched-in waist and had pretty pleats at the skirt. Amanda added a black Gucci bag, a black jacket and high heel boots. Stunning, right? The ITV favourite was balanced on her scooter, which is assisting her recovering leg injury.

Amanda was snapped wearing a party dress from her own range

Back in August when the collection first dropped, the Britain's Got Talent judge explained to fans that each of her dresses are named after her best friends. She said: "I've named each piece from my collection after the amazing women in my life" How sweet is that? There's also the 'Tamzin' dress after pal, EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, and the 'Angela' top, after former Coronation Street actress Angela Griffin.

SHOP: £269, Fenn Wright Manson @ John Lewis

Speaking to The Daily Mail, the blonde beauty said of her style: "Clothing is everything. It’s my armour. I dress for myself, nobody else. I love looking at what other people are wearing for inspiration, but I know what works for me."

She added: "So many stylists over the years have tried (and sometimes succeeded) in putting me into outfits that don’t suit me or my body shape. These days, I stick with what I know makes me feel confident, whether that be a certain neckline, a fitted trouser, colour palate, highlighting a waist or simply comfortable-to-wear clothes and fabrics.I think the way you are perceived, rightly or wrongly, is based on how you look. So I treat it as armour so I can go out and face the world and battle each day."

