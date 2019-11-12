Amanda Holden just wore the Marks & Spencer camel skirt everyone wants The ITV favourite rocks M&S in style...

Amanda Holden's daily outfit posts are fast becoming one of our favourite things to look at on Instagram. Every morning, the Britain's Got Talent star shares her newest look of the day and they are always first-rate. On TV, the blonde beauty often opts for designer threads but for Heart FM she keeps it high street, which is just what she did on Tuesday morning! The 45-year-old wore a lovey cream and camel zig-zag jumper from Tabitha Webb, which case complete with a neck-tie and cosy long sleeves. She added the most beautiful camel skirt from Marks & Spencer which gave her a ladylike look. The knitted fit and flare skirt has a price tag of £35 and comes in five different shades, from coral to black. All sizes are available for now, so pop it in your basket before it sells out! The skirt has had a whopping 73 reviews online - so it's a big hot with shoppers.

Check out Amanda's latest outfit

It appears that lots of celebs are enjoying M&S right now. On Sunday evening, former Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge donned a stunning selection of knitwear as part of her ‘Frankie Faves’ series, including a chocolate brown co-ord from Marks and Spencer.

SHOP: £35, Marks & Spencer

The jumper and woolen skirt combo was priced very reasonably - £25 for the jumper and £35 for the skirt. The mother-of-two added brown knee-high boots as she posed off a storm in her hallway.

Both items are available online now should you fancy treating yourself, and they also come in camel.

Frankie Bridge wore an M&S co-ord at the weekend

And lastly (but by no means least) Strictly Come Dancing’s Claudia Winkleman rocked a smart black suit by ME+EM and a fabulous white satin blouse from M&S in Sunday’s results show.

Clauduia Winkleman rocked an M&S satin shirt

The £29.50 item had a flowing collar, a delicate satin sheen and fancy flared cuffs. It also comes in camel, black, navy, cobalt, orange and red and at this price, you could maybe afford to buy a few!

