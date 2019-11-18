Emily Atack wows in floral mini dress for the return of I'm A Celeb Extra Camp

I'm A Celebrity is back and we couldn't be more excited. Not only to witness the drama and hideously intriguing bushtucker trials but also to catch a glimpse of Emily Atack's wardrobe on Extra Camp. For the first show, the 29-year-old did not disappoint, taking style tips from Holly Willoughby wearing a beautiful brown mini dress by Australian brand Auguste The Label.

The dress featured a delicate white floral print, puff sleeves and a ruffle hem, and the gorgeous brown colour complimented her new brunette hair, which was styled into glamorous loose waves. If you prefer a lighter colour for summer, you'll be pleased to know there is also a white version with pale pink flowers. Luckily, the company ships worldwide, so you can get your hands on Emily's dress for around £83 in sizes 4 to 14.

Keeping things simple for her beauty look, the brunette beauty opted for a gorgeous natural look with glowing skin, thick black lashes and neutral brown lips to match her outfit. She accessorised her look with a simple bangle and silver ring.

To create more of an edgy style, the comedy actress paired the feminine number with tan cowboy boots from Kurt Geiger, which look like the £179 Carvela tan block heels that are also available in black and snake print. And they may be a jungle staple! The fabulous cowboy boots are reminiscent of Holly's style as she presented I'm A Celeb alongside Declan Donnelly last year.

Holly Willoughby looked stunning on last year's show

Enlisting the help of loyal fashion stylist Angie Smith, who is also the mastermind behind Emily's recent look, Holly wore some incredible outfits on the ITV show and boots were her go-to footwear. Some of her best ensembles included a Western outfit consisting of a matching suede skirt and top by Danish brand Ganni and black and white Cowgirl boots, a print silk mini dress by The Kooples with black Maje boots, and even a peach tee by Auguste The Label with denim cut off shorts and Grenson boots.

