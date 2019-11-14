Kate Garraway is red hot in scarlet jumpsuit for I'm a Celebrity photoshoot - and it's still available We need this hanging in our wardrobe...

Kate Garraway has shared a photo of herself looking glamourous before she heads into the I'm A Celeb jungle and we're obsessed with her red jumpsuit. The chic Tuxedo jumpsuit features a long sleeve design, charmeuse belt and sharp collar detailing that brings the whole outfit together. In other words: we want.

Kate shared a snap of herself in the Adrianna Papell piece (which she paired with some killer wedge heels) on Instagram, adding the caption: "And so it begins... enjoying this red carpet lavishness whilst I still can." Of course the Good Morning Britain host's fans adored the look, and were quick to tell her so. Beneath the photo one wrote: "Looking lovely!" Another added: "Gorgeous Kate!"

Kate in the stunning jumpsuit

It sounds like the 52-year-old is going to struggle without having access to her gorgeous wardrobe. Kate recently revealed that she was detained at an Australian airport for having too much fake tan in her luggage! We can certainly relate. Speaking to The Sun, the mother-of-two revealed: "I bought some fake tan in Abu Dhabi. As I thought best to get that tan all over every part of my body, and they wouldn't let me through customs. I had to have it put in its own special box. I was held up by my fake tan."

Adrianna Pappell red jumpsuit, £90, John Lewis

She added: "I've got a lot of swimming costumes. It's quite hard as there's bits of my body that I'm trying to cover up. I was looking for one that starts up here and goes down to my ankles." We wonder if she's managed to sneak this dazzling jumpsuit into her luggage? Either way, we're sure Kate is going to look as fabulous as ever in the camp, no matter what Bushtucker trial comes her way.

