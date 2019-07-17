Emily Atack is still rocking the gorgeous swimsuit she wore in the I'm A Celebrity jungle …and looking just as gorgeous!

Emily Atack impressed us with her gorgeous collection of swimwear during her time on 2018's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! - and she's just proven that a chic swimsuit is for life, not just for a reality show, with her most recent Instagram snap. The star is still loving the Pearly Queen London number that she took to the jungle with her - so much so that she still wears it to sunbathe in her garden!

Emily shared a snap of herself relaxing in her garden

Revealing that the cozzie still brings back memories of her time on the show, she captioned her photo: "Had a glorious couple of hours in my little garden this afternoon wearing my @pearlyqueenldn swimsuit I wore in the jungle - STILL stinks of fire! Love it."

Emily owns the all-in-one in a lilac shade which unfortunately is no longer available, but the brand currently stocks a number of one-pieces in other Spring/Summer pastel shades. The swimsuits start at £60 and are made in on-trend crinkle fabric - a style that the likes of Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Homes also favour. At around half the price of the star-approved Hunza G line, we'll take it!

Wearing a snake-print bikini ahead of I'm A Celebrity in 2018

HELLO! sat down with Emily back in April to talk all things fashion and beauty - and the actress even touched on her favourite swimwear trends. "Bikini or swimsuit… at the moment, I'm quite liking swimsuits. I feel quite womanly in them," she told us.

The star also revealed that she'll always love the British high street when it comes to fashion, preferring to stick to bargain buys rather than pricey designer purchases. "I'm quite casual in a way; I do have a glam side but I'm mostly dressed down. I don't really go for designer stuff - I'm scared I'm going to get stuff down it!" she added.