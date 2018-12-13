I'm a Celebrity's Emily Atack channels Meghan Markle in glam tuxedo dress The I’m a Celebrity star looked glamorous in a velvet dress

After three weeks in the I’m a Celebrity jungle, Emily Atack took the opportunity to get glammed up for The Sun Military Awards on Thursday evening. The actress channelled Meghan Markle in a chic tuxedo dress from Karen Millen, and showed off her gorgeous look on Instagram before hitting the red carpet.

“No more editing apps. I feel liberated!! Dolled up for The Sun Military Awards where I’ll be presenting the first award of the evening – yay!” Emily captioned two photos as she prepared for her night out. Emily accessorised the long-sleeved mini dress with a sparkly Jimmy Choo clutch bag and gold strappy heels, adding two delicate gold necklaces to complement the ensemble. With her hair worn down in loose curls, natural makeup and a slick of nude lipstick, it was yet another style hit from the Inbetweeners star.

Emily Atack stepped out in a tuxedo dress

Emily’s timeless dress is from high street favourite Karen Millen and is perfect for party season. In a rich navy velvet fabric, it has double breasted button fastening and would flatter any figure. It’s currently available for £265, but similar styles are available at River Island and ASOS for as little as £38.

The 28-year-old’s look was reminiscent of the Judith and Charles tuxedo dress that the Duchess of Sussex donned to join Prince Harry at a performance of West End musical Hamilton in August. And it’s not the only time Emily appears to have taken inspiration from Meghan in recent days, as she has also been opting to proudly showcase her freckles following on from her three weeks without makeup in the Australian jungle.

Emily's tuxedo dress is from Karen Millen

On Tuesday evening Emily let her natural beauty shine through as she posed for photos at the official I'm a Celeb wrap party, while dressed to kill in a red Zara maxi dress, which is available for £89.99.

