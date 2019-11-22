Holly Willoughby braves the cold in a very cosy puffer jacket The This Morning co-host keeps warm in a high street buy

Holly Willoughby heads up This Morning on a Monday through to Thursday, so Fridays are when she relaxes and enjoys a bit of downtime. This week was no different and the ITV star shared a cosy selfie of her wrapped up warm in a black puffer jacket and a burgundy bobble hat, and she added the music 'It's cold outside' which played in the background. We've tracked it down and it's from Lululemon. A past-season buy, it's sadly no longer available, but don't worry - because we've found a great alternatives by Hobbs. The Hadley puffer is super thick and has the same voluminous hood, but priced at £134.25

Holly looked lovely in her puffer jacket

On Wednesday evening, Holly hit up Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park with her children Harry, ten, Belle, eight and Chester, five, as well as husband Daniel Baldwin.

The Celebrity Juice star shared a photo and Holly's kids can be seen wrapped up in warm winter clothes as they explore the park.

Holly rocked a tailored black coat at Winter Wonderland

The 37-year-old wore a £374.25 timeless, classic black coat that was designed in a belted style from Hobbs. The double-breasted number was super smart and she wore it with a red beanie hat, jeans and boots. Cute!

Speaking of coats, Holly wore a stunning M&S number last week. On Sunday evening the blonde beauty went to the premiere of Frozen 2.

The ITV star stepped out in an M&S coat at the premiere of Frozen 2

The chilly November night saw her dressing to impress wearing a lovely winter coat. It was sharply tailored, was double-breasted fit and was covered in a monochrome, dogtooth print.

And, it costs just £99! What are you waiting for? The TV presenter teamed her statement coat with a black £119 cashmere dress, also from M&S and she accessorised with a pair of black slouched boots.

