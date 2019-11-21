Holly Willoughby's sparkly Zara pleated skirt makes This Morning fans want to party We predict the ITV star will cause a sellout with this Zara number…

Wow! Holly Willoughby brought the glamour on Thursday morning, stepping out in the festive colour of maroon, head-to-toe. She rocked a burgundy top by Jigsaw, and added the most beautiful skirt by Zara which is screaming to be worn to a Christmas party. The £49.99 number has a high waistband with pleated fabric. It also featured contrasting metallic thread detail in maroon and purple. So sparkly! Keeping in with the theme, she finished the look with the same colour heels. So chic, right? This Morning fans were very taken with the look. One Instagram follower wrote: "Love the pleated skirt Holly you look absolutely beautiful!" Another wrote: "Stunning look, love the burgundy colour."

Holly looked ready for Christmas in her sparkly skirt

Holly has clearly been enjoying skirts this week. On Monday, the glamorous mum-of-three looked as chic as can be rocking a cute red, black and white tartan-print wool skirt by high street store Hobbs – it's one of those wardrobe staples that can be worn in seasons to come. The 38-year-old teamed her cool mini skirt with a simple cream polo neck jumper and some black ankle boots by Whistles. The blonde beauty added cosy black tights as she posed for her daily outfit shot on Instagram.

Pleated skirt, £49.99, Zara

Curves glitter midi skirt, £24.99, New Look

Velvet pleated midi skirt, £45, M&S

Metallic pleated midi skirt, £45, Warehouse

Metallic pleated skirt, £59.99, Mango

And on Wednesday, the Celebrity Juice star decided to go super girly on us - rocking a pretty black skirt with purple floral detail - which almost looked like polka-dots. It cost £175 from Essentiel Antwerp. Holly, teamed the look with a stunning silk shirt by Kate Spade which cost £250.

It had a point collar and barrel cuffs and is the ideal design to layer under dresses and knits. The ITV star added nude high heels and as always, kept her hair and makeup simple. Fans took to Instagram to give the feninine look a big thumbs up. Wouldn't you love to rifle through Holly's wardrobe? We so would...

