Holly Willoughby's navy mini dress astounds This Morning fans

Sometimes, Holly Willoughby keeps it simple with her clothes and on Tuesday, the ITV favourite did just that! Shunning her favourite florals, tartan prints and bright coloured threads, on This Morning, Holly, 38, decided to rock a basic, navy roll-neck dress by luxury high street store Reiss. The 'Mimi' frock was of the knitted variety and was designed in a classic fit-and-flare shape and a flippy hem. With its ribbed finish and long sleeves, it's quite the cosy buy. It has a price tag of £175 and also comes in burgundy. Leaving her nude high heels at home, the blonde beauty added a pair of simple black heels and wore her hair in a lightly curled style.

Holly looked incredible in her navy frock

On Sunday, the TV veteran headed to the premiere of Frozen 2. Lucky! Join Lily Allen, Stacey Solomon and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Saffron Barker, Holly kept it classic once again, she dressed to impress wearing a simple black dress and she added a fabulous winter coat which came from Marks & Spencer - the brand Holly is an ambassador for.

The monochrome delight was emblazoned with a trendy houndstooth pattern and looked to be expertly tailored too. Costing £99 from the high street store, we predict a sellout.

Holly wore Marks & Spencer coat to the Frozen premiere

Also at the event, we couldn't help but get excited by her beauty look. The mother-of-three often keeps it simple with her makeup and hair; favouring a fuss-free, straight style for her locks and nude lipstick with subtle, bronzy makeup tones.

Well, she went all out for the premiere! Keeping it retro, she sported a feline flick of black eyeliner and puckered up with a bright red lippy.

Her hair looked to have been straightened and she pulled a section of it back with a sparkly, star-shaped hair clip. So festive!

