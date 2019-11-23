Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wow in a sequinned jumpsuit and black beaded Zara gown Your Christmas party outfit inspo right here

The most glamorous presenters on TV right now nailed winter party chic on Saturday night as they hosted Strictly Come Dancing. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman wowed viewers in two stunning outfits – Tess in a gorgeous pale pink sequinned jumpsuit and kooky Claudia in a fabulous black one-shouldered dress by high street favourite Zara. The chic hosts always light up the dancefloor with their on-trend ensembles and this week was no different.

Tess' elegant jumpsuit is a bespoke design from the Pretty Dress Company, created by the label and her stylist James Yardley. She teamed it with some stunning heels by Jimmy Choo and accessorised with earrings from The Hoop Station. Claudia's stunning floor-length beaded gown was equally gorgeous and the star teamed the frock with some cute green satin bow heels.

Beauty-wise, the stars got it spot on again, with Tess going for a shimmering look of coordinating pink eyeshadow eyes and a nude lip. Claudia wore her brunette locks in a cool down style with that trademark fringe skimming her eyes. The mum-of-three went for a thick sweep of black eyeliner and a nude lip like Tess.

You can buy a similar jumpsuit to Tess' in teal from the Pretty Dress Company. The Dani sequin kick flare jumpsuit if priced £225, and comes with a detachable belt and boned bodice.

Sequin jumpsuit, £225, Pretty Dress Company

Tess and Claudia have top-rate stylists who help them put together their looks every Saturday and Sunday evenings – Tess works with stylist James Yardley, while Claudia is styled by Sinead McKeefry.

The previous week the pair stepped out in amazing metallic dresses. Tess wowed in an absolutely stunning silver bespoke gown by Susan Neville which she teamed with some sassy Sophia Webster heels and earrings by David M Robinson. Claudia kept to her usual edgy style in a fabulous sparkly gold suit from Alice + Olivia on Net-A-Porter accompanied by gorgeous jewellery by Tilly Sveaas.