Strictly style! Tess Daly shimmers in gold and Claudia Winkleman rocks an LBD The stars bring the glamour to our screens

The ladies have done it again – the stunning Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have wowed us with yet more fabulous outfits on Strictly Come Dancing. Walking down TV's most glamorous staircase together on Saturday night, presenters Tess and Claudia dazzled in super chic ensembles. Tess looked fabulous in a stunning gold Celine dress by Nadine Merabi. The mum-of-two, who is married to fellow TV star Vernon Kay, teamed her glitzy frock with some gorgeous Jimmy Choo heels and accessorised her look - put toghether by the amazing James Yardley - with earrings by Jennifer Fisher.

MORE: Amanda Holden rocks the sparkliest Christmas party dress - and it's got pleats

Claudia, meanwhile, nailed that sassy style she's famous for in a gorgeous curve-skimming black halterneck dress. The dress was divine - just the outfit for an autumn night out with friends. The star paired her gown with some killed heels.

SHOP: This Very dress is silmiar to Tess' and only costs £100

The hosts always nail it with their beauty looks too and Saturday saw the stars opting for seductive hairstyles. Tess stunned with her locks in an elegant loose wave, while Claudia wore her hair in her trademark style, her fringe skimming her eyes. Beauty-wise, Tess went for a glam eye look, adding extra shimmer to her cheeks with a sweep of highlighter. Claudia was all about the smoky eye as usual and a pretty pink lip.

The previous weekend, Tess wowed us in the ultimate 'out, out' jumpsuit – an ultra-cool bespoke sequinned piece designed by her stylist James Yardley and Pretty Dress Company. The Bardot neckline was amazing! And we're still lusting after Claudia's amazing burgundy sequinned skirt by Zara. Wonder if there's any left?

MORE: Strictly’s Claudia Winkleman reveals why she’s jealous of Tess Daly

Tess recently told HELLO! about the talented costume department on Strictly, revealing: "The wardrobe department are amazing. I saw dancer Nadiya Bychkova's zip break on her dress before she went live one week, and they were sewing her in as she was going up the stairs! It's incredible; I take my hat off to them because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even - they make it look easy."