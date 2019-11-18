Strictly fans left stunned by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's metallic dresses in Blackpool

If we had half as many gorgeous outfits in our winter wardrobe as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, we'd be laughing when it comes to the work Christmas party. The Strictly Come Dancing hosts looked as glam as ever as they opened the Sunday elimination show in Blackpool. Following some unforgettable outfits from Saturday night's show, including Michelle Visage's corset dress for her Vogue performance and Alex Scott's fabulous gold headpiece for her Paso Doble, both Claudia and Tess continued to give us outfit envy as they stepped out in their second set of silver and gold outfits of the weekend.

Styled by James Yardley, Tess kept to her fabulous feminine style, stunning viewers in a silver sequin Rachel Gilbert dress from The Ivory Closet, with some fabulous feather detail at the hem. She paired the dazzling party number with strappy heels and some dainty hoop earrings.

Claudia, styled by Sinead McKeefry, wore a gorgeous gold and black tiger-striped dress alongside sky-high nude heels from Office. Both ladies stuck to their signature beauty looks, with Tess wearing her thick blonde hair in loose bouncy waves with sparkly eyeshadow and glossy lips, while Claudia rocked her heavy fringe, thick black eyeliner and nude lips. We love!

This week is considered to be a significant milestone in the dance programme, with the professional dancers and celebrities counting it as a huge achievement to remain in the competition long enough to strut their stuff on the iconic dancefloor at Blackpool Tower Ballroom. To mark the occasion, both co-hosts looked beautiful in gold and silver numbers for Saturday's show, which were definitely two outfits we'll be adding to our Christmas wish list. Claudia, 47, looked chic in a sparkly gold suit from Alice + Olivia accompanied by matching gold platform heels from Dune, which cost just £66, and Tilly Sveaas jewellery.

Tess and Claudia looked gorgeous on Saturday night

Meanwhile, Tess wowed in Sophia Webster heels, earrings by David M Robinson and a silver bespoke gown by Susan Neville that had fans fearing she may have a wardrobe malfunction. Twitter was flooded with comments about the 50-year-old's strap, despite it being in exactly the right place. One Twitter user wrote: "I hope Tess isn't going to give us an accidental [slip-up] with that dress strap…" and a second added: "I wonder if Tess's strap should be hanging down like that. I’d doubt it as it wouldn’t be a strap?" Regardless, we thought she looked fabulous!

