Strictly sparkles! Claudia Winkleman stuns viewers in red sequinned Zara skirt Our Strictly shopping list is becoming unreasonably long...

It's official, Saturday and Sunday nights are now solely reserved for checking out Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly's outfits on Strictly Come Dancing. And it was so worth saying goodbye to weekend plans and hello to our couch for Sunday's show, with the co-hosts wowing viewers in yet another set of spectacular outfits. Can these two do any wrong? The simple answer is no.

Claudia, 47, looked gorgeous as she stepped onto the dancefloor wearing a burgundy sequined skirt from Zara that had a flattering pleated design and cost £95.99. She paired it with matching heels by British designer Gina, which stylist Sinead Mckeefry said were custom made, a white high-neck blouse from ME+EM, and kept her raven hair down in its usual messy chic style. And we all know it would not be Claudia without her dark eyes, sculpted cheekbones and nude lips - we just wish we could pull off a signature style so effortlessly week after week.

SHOP: Sequinned skirt, £95.99, ZARA

Never one to fade into the background, Tess opted for another gorgeous sparkly number in a Biba grey dress from House of Frasier which featured floaty sleeves and a midi length. The blonde beauty wore subtle accessories with Sophia Webster shoes and Hoop Station earrings and wore her hair in an elegant high bun with a few loose strands around her face. Beauty wise, she showed off her flawless skin and wore a dusting of grey eyeshadow, thick black mascara and glossy lips.

Her outfit was very different to the one she wore for Saturday night's show, which consisted of a stunning turquoise sequin jumpsuit bespoke designed by her stylist James Yardley and Pretty Dress Company, while Claudia opted for a black suit with sequin trim and green Gucci shoes.

And if you're a loyal Strictly viewer, I'm sure you've noticed that both Tess and Claudia always have one thing in common with their outfits - both wear sky-scraping heels! Their ability to balance on what looks like a very slippery surface is an achievement in itself, but when the cameras accidentally showed Tess sprinting off stage in between dances a couple of weeks ago we were seriously impressed by her ability to run in heels. We don't know about you, but we often struggle to pose for one photo, let alone race the cameramen on Strictly. We bow down to you Tess!

HELLO! columnist Sinead revealed the clever trick she uses to give her heels extra grip. She said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!" There's no saying whether Tess takes notes from Claudia, but we'll certainly be trying this one for ourselves!

