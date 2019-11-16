Strictly's Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman bring the glamour to Blackpool in silver and gold numbers Lights, camera, fashion!

It was glitz, glamour and all-round gorgeousness for Strictly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Saturday night as the pair hosted the TV dancing contest from the famous Blackpool Tower Ballroom. Tess wowed in an absolutely stunning silver bespoke gown by Susan Neville which she teamed with some sassy Sophia Webster heels and earrings by David M Robinson. Claudia kept to her usual edgy style in a fabulous sparkly gold suit from Net-A-Porter accompanied by gorgeous jewellery by Tilly Sveaas.

Both ladies nailed their Strictly beauty looks, with Tess wearing her blonde locks in long loose waves and Claudia going for a sleek look. Makeup-wise, we loved Tess's shimmery eyeshadow which she complemented with a glossy lip. Claudia accentuated her eyes with her signature eye liner and added a touch of shimmer to her cheekbones.

Of course, Tess and Claudia have ace stylists who help them put together their looks every Saturday and Sunday evenings – Tess works with stylist James Yardley, while Claudia is styled by Sinead McKeefry.

Claudia looked simply stunning in a glittery gold suit

The previous week, the ladies delighted fans with more chic ensembles. Tess looked fabulous in a stunning gold Celine dress by Nadine Merabi, which she teamed with some gorgeous Jimmy Choo heels and earrings by Jennifer Fisher. Claudia, meanwhile, chose a curve-skimming black halterneck dress, paired with some killer heels.