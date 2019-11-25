Lorraine Kelly's green velvet dress is set to be a Christmas party hit

Nothing says Christmas quite like a velvet number, especially if that velvet number happens to be in a shade of green or red. Bringing some festive glamour to the start of the week, Lorraine Kelly wowed in a green velvet midi-dress during her show on Monday morning and we are sure this look is set to be a massive Christmas party hit. Better yet? The 59-year-old paired her velvet showstopper with a pair of shiny gold heels to bring the ensemble all together, solidifying the outfit as the perfect festive party look.

The Scottish presenter wore her signature brunette hair blow-dried straight with a natural wave running through it. For her beauty look, she went for a natural pink lip and a matching wash of pink blush over her cheeks which highlighted her light grey smoky eye that had a faint shimmer of glitter running through - Christmas party inspo right here, people!

Olive Velvet Asymmetric Dress, £107.80, Gina Bacconi

We've searched high and low for Lorraine's frock - with not much luck - but there are plenty of similar designs on the market including this stunning velvet midi-dress from Gina Bacconi. This dress comes with a similar round-neck to Lorraine's version as well as full-length sleeves. The main difference? This figure-flattering dress comes in a darker olive green and has a flared asymmetric hem

Caitlyn Velvet Long-Sleeved Dress, £50, Monsoon

Monsoon also has a similar model of Lorraine's green velvet dress. This version has a similar ruched side detail and long sleeves but comes with a higher neckline making it perfect for the colder months. The dress also has a thigh split on the side to allow movement for all your Christmas party dancing - yes, please.

Roman Wrap Dress, £221.25, L.K.Bennett at John Lewis

If you're looking for a less tight-fitting velvet number - Christmas dinners are in the picture after all - L.K Bennett's Roman wrap dress is the one for you. The midi-dress comes with full-length sleeves and V neckline but also has a tie belt waist to compliment your figure no matter how many mince pies you indulge in at your Christmas party, there's no judgement here!

