Lorraine Kelly has us starry-eyed over this Wallis dress

Wow! Lorraine Kelly decided to rock the galactic trend on Thursday's show - in the form of a starry printed black dress by Wallis that costs £55. Designed in a midi cut, it has a cinched-n waist, flowy fit and versatile tie neck detail, as well as a detachable black slip underneath. The 59-year-old teamed the frock with a pair of silver high heel shoes by Topshop and wore her hair in a sleek and straight style. Fans of the show were very taken with the design; and they took to Instagram to shower her with compliments on her latest look. "Lovely dress, looks great!" Another added: "Absolutely love this dress!" The frock has had rave reviews online, with many shoppers giving it a big thumbs up. One customer wrote: "Very stylish, very flattering, lovely length, just a lovely dress!" Well, you can't say fairer than that, can you?

In just under two weeks, time, the ITV veteran will turn 60 - and she's never looked better. Remarking on how she keeps looking so young, the mother-of-one explained: "I don't take care of myself, really. I try really hard. I like a glass of wine. I do Zumba - hot and sweaty, I do that… it's motivation. I've inherited from my mum, she's got amazing skin, and she looks really good, I think it's that."

The Scottish star works alongside stylist Mark Heyes on the show, who gives fashion advice to viewers daily. Speaking to The Daily Record, the stylist said he thinks Lorraine looks better than ever.

"Lorraine is the ultimate style icon. She has a sedate, classic fashion sense, which ensures she never looks brash. She has a great pair of pins on her and these days, she is not frightened to get them out."

