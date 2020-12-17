Lorraine Kelly's beautiful sparkly jumper features the sweetest message

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly wore her heart on her chest on Thursday, when she presented her popular morning show in a sparkly silver jumper by Joanie that featured the spirit-lifting words "Silver Linings".

The star was wearing the popular brand's £45 'Sylvie Silver Lining Slogan Jumper' that not only features the positive wording, but also combines silver sparkle in a metallic blend yarn to make it a party season staple.

Simply pair with a pair of skinny black jeans and your favourite ankle boots for the ultimate Christmas day look!

Lorraine's jumper is a sparkly reminder to always look on the bright side of life

Lorraine is known for her love of bold, bright colours and designs, and often delights viewers with her show-stopping looks.

Earlier in the month, the 61-year-old wowed in an electric purple midi dress from Phase Eight.

Sylvie Silver Lining Slogan Jumper, £45, Joanie

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, she teamed her vibrant frock with metallic heels and silver jewellery.

Lorraine wowed in purple earlier in the month

As for her hair and makeup, Lorraine modelled her signature blow-dried bob and opted for a natural complexion, dusting her eyes in a smoky brown shadow complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match.

Taking to social media to share her outfit details at the time, Lorraine posted a photo which she captioned: "Today's outfit - dress @phaseeight and shoes @madetheedit #highstreet #fashion."

Clearly a big hit with her 414k followers, Lorraine was immediately showered with compliments. "Oooh love the colour and style of dress, you look lovely as always," wrote one. "I just love that colour. You look fantastic," added another.

We can’t help but wonder what sort of fabulous, glittery get-up Lorraine has planned for Christmas day itself!

