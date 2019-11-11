Lorraine Kelly's green polka dot Zara top is perfect with her £15 black trousers The ITV star looked amazing on her daily show

Lorraine kicked off Monday morning with a fab new outfit and we are loving it! The TV veteran wore a green polka-dot blouse by Zara which is part of the high street store's current collection, and costs £29.99. She teamed it with a pair of black cropped trousers that have a price tag of £15 from Dorothy Perkins. Topping the look off, the 59-year-old rocked some black high heel shoes, also from Zara. So chic! We loved the top in particular - it had long, voluminous sleeves, a round, cowl-style neckline and gathered shoulder detail. It's the kind of design that would be perfect for both work, and a party afterwards. Sharing her latest look on Instagram, she gave a shout-out to her glam squad, too. "Thanks as always @bronaghwebster @helenhandmakeup."

Lorraine wore two great high street brands on Monday's show

HELLO! chatted to MUA Helen, who has been working with Lorraine for many years. "I started working for GMTV and the Lorraine Show back in 2001 but didn't really start doing Lorraine's make up until 2002/2003 so 16,17 years. I don't ever think of it as work, it’s easy and always fun!"

On the Scottish star's healthy outlook, Helen said: "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now."

If you are ever wondering how the mother-of-one looks so fresh in the mornings, there's a few products she swears by.

"Lorraine has beautiful skin naturally," Helen said. "When we do a shoot or red carpet events I will prep the skin first using Elemis Collagen Cleansing Calm and La Prairie eye cream. I use a gentle coverage of Avon's Makeup Moisturising Cream followed by Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream to give the skin an instant glow."

