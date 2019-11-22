Lorraine Kelly wears the Zara high heels everyone wants - and they sparkle The ITV star wows in the shoes you need for Christmas…

How amazing did Lorraine Kelly look on her show on Friday? The 59-year-old stunned in a black velvet, polka-dot dress by Phase Eight, which was cut in lovely, form-fitting shape. But it was her shoes that took our breath away! The Scottish star stepped out in a pair of co-ordinating black high heels from Zara that have pretty, glass-effect pieces on the front. Fancy! Priced at £49.99, the stiletto heels have pointed toes, and they are totally designed for your Christmas party. Shoppers have been going crazy over these; with many bloggers and influencers featuring them on Instagram. We can SO see why they are a big hit, after all, they are classic black with a touch of sparkle; subtle yet stunning. What more could you want?

Check out Lorraine Kelly's shoes...

The ITV favourite is almost 60 and looks just as stylish now as she did in her 20s.

Black high heels, £49.99, Zara

She told HELLO in 2018 that she likes to encourage her viewers to embrace fashion in their own way. "What I love about fashion, is you see things on the catwalk and have a good laugh at them, but little trends do come through which is really good - don't be scared of that."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's glittery Silver Linings jumper is perfect for party season

The Scottish star also spilled the beans on the royal she thinks is the best dressed. "Oh I think Megan Markle looks amazing," she revealed. " I think she's got it right - it’s a very difficult little tightrope to walk, but I think she’s still got her own style. I love what she wore on Suits; the clothes were amazing. I know there’s rules if you're a royal I guess, but I think she looks absolutely stunning, really beautiful, so elegant and still fashionable; there's a sense of chic there."

READ: The Zara ruffle jumper celebs and influencers can't get enough of

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.