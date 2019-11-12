Lorraine Kelly rocks the leather look - and looks incredible The ITV star goes hell for leather…

How stylish did Lorraine Kelly look on Tuesday morning? The ITV veteran delighted fans with a fresh new outfit - consisting of a simple camel top from H&M and a lovely faux leather skirt in this season's must-have shade, burgundy. She added nude high heels from Office and wore her trademark brown hair in her signature straight bob. The skirt is from Warehouse and costs just £36. It also comes in black and grey and would look incredible in the office or paired with a pretty blouse for a night out. All sizes are currently available online - but who knows for how long? Lorraine has been known to cause a sellout when she rocks high street threads.

Lorraine turned heads in her faux leather skirt

Lorraine turns 60 on 30 November (no, we can't believe it either; she looks so much younger) and has just released her new book 'Shine' to coincide with the milestone.

Speaking to The Sun about embracing her age, she said: "I'm having the best time of my life right now. Our culture prizes youth above all else, but people don't take enough time to think about the benefits of getting older. I think I look fine as I am and I will never go under the knife. If you do want work done, it’s an individual choice, but I wish we could all be more accepting of ourselves and the ageing process, because it happens whether we like it or not."

Speaking about how much she enjoys exercise, she explained: "My Zumba class instructor, Maxine Jones, changed my life, and I eagerly look forward to my classes with her. They are good for the body, the mind and the soul. To be 60 and in the best shape of my life feels incredible and while I think exercise is something we all need to do, please don’t take that to mean that you have to start training for a marathon tomorrow."

