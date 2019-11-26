Holly Willoughby's blue check skirt has This Morning fans rushing to Hobbs The ITV star looks blue-ti-ful in her high street outfit…

How stunning did Holly Willoughby look on Tuesday's This Morning? The ITV favourite shunned her favourite floral dresses in favour of an icy blue-toned outfit that was very popular with fans. The 38-year-old rocked a light blue, crew-neck jumper by Jigsaw, with a blue and black check mini skirt by Hobbs. We've got the best news ladies - it's currently on a Black Friday offer with 25 percent off - making it £82.50 instead of £110. Not bad, right? The blonde beauty left her trademark nude heels at home, instead rocking a fancy pair of black leather boots by Office. What a fab outfit!

Fans loved Holly's blue look

This is the second tartan skirt the mother-of-three has worn in under a seven days - and they both come from Hobbs. On Monday's show last week, the glamorous mum looked stunning in a cute red, black and white tartan-print wool skirt by the high street brand and teamed her cool mini with a simple cream polo neck jumper and some black ankle boots by Whistles. The star looked effortlessly chic in the ensemble, which she wore with some coordinating black tights as she posed for her daily outfit shot on Instagram.

Blue check skirt, £82.50, Hobbs

Speaking of skirts, on Thursday's show Holly wore our favourite skirt of 2019 so far! OK, bit of a bold statement, but her sparkly purple and burgundy number was a big hit with fans and it was easy to see why.

Holly also wore a festive Hobbs skirt last week

The £49.99 number had a high waistband with pleated fabric. It also featured contrasting metallic thread and proved so sparkly. Keeping in with the theme, she finished the look with the same colour heels and a berry-toned roll neck.

As always, This Morning fans were very taken with the look. One Instagram follower wrote: "Love the pleated skirt Holly you look absolutely beautiful!" Another wrote: "Stunning look, love the burgundy colour."

