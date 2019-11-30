On Saturday evening, Holly Willoughby looked absolutely stunning in a snap she shared on Instagram. Her latest 'outfit of the day' picture had a totally festive edge - not only did it feature her sister's Christmas tree (which by the way, is too sparkly for words) but the This Morning star donned a brand new frock from Marks & Spencer. The £55 design is known as the 'Satin Printed Waisted Midi Dress' and is made from an ultra-light, slinky satin fabric that had a high neckline and a dainty pleated skirt. We love the flowing shape and button-up cuffs on the wrists. It has recently dropped online, and as soon as the blonde beauty wore it, sizes started to sell out rapidly. If you are looking for a dress for the Yule Tide season, get in there quick, ladies!

Holly looked dreamy in her M&S dress

The dress has racked up some incredible reviews online. Shoppers seem to be very taken with the design, with one writing: "Very comfortable and stylish. Lovely movement as you walk and very comfortable for all day work wear." Another said: "I loved the swish on this dress and the length was great on me but it was just too glamorous for what I wanted, so reluctantly I returned it. However if I had been going for cocktails and champagne to somewhere in the evening, I would have kept it. Please keep doing this sort of length and swishy style, Marks!"

Satin printed dress, £55, Marks & Spencer

Holly is an ambassador for the high street store and has been fronting her 'Holly Loves' edit for over a year now. She has released collections focused on pink, denim, utility items and Christmas dresses, and we can't wait to see what else is to come for 2020.

Speaking to HELLO! last year, the 38-year-old said the partnership is one she really enjoys.

"If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really. I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

