Holly Willoughby's £29.99 grey leather skirt is a big hit on This Morning

Check out Holly Willoughby! The ITV favourite looked incredible on Wednesday morning, rocking a grey outfit which came entirely from the high street. The grey roll neck jumper was from the Duchess of Sussex's favourite store J.Crew and costs £168. She tucked the knit into the waistband of her faux leather skirt from Reserved which cost just £29.99! As soon as Holly stepped out in the design, a few sizes old out, but there is still a 6,8 and 10 left. Be quick ladies… as always, fans were hugely taken with her latest look. One follower wrote: "You look amazing! Love the grey, you go girl!" Another added: "Lovely skirt and jumper, Holly you look so beautiful and elegant."

Holly looked gorgeous in grey

Holly's Instagram following has risen dramatically in the past year - she is almost on course for hitting a huge 6 million fans. WOW! Many consider her (and quite rightly so) a fashion icon. But the mother-of-three does find it hard to get her head round sometimes.

Faux grey leather skirt, £29.99, Reserved

Telling HELLO! In 2018, she said: "It's really weird. I like clothes - I've gone through a sort of rollercoaster with fashion really, because I find it quite scary. I used to be quite intimidated by it. I used to feel like I could only wear a certain type of clothing and I think sometimes you just get stuck in a bit of a rut and wear the same thing over and over again and you create rules for yourself."

The Celebrity Juice star added: "It's about finding the right things. But yeah, I've got more into it and I think as I've got older I've got used to what does work and what doesn't. I've also gotten a bit braver as well about trying different things."

