Remember Tess Daly's Rixo dress she wore on Strictly? It's got 30% off this weekend Get Tess' Strictly sequin look for less...

There's no denying Tess Daly has a wardrobe full of fabulous sequin party dresses, but there has been one particular dress that everyone fell in love with on Strictly Come Dancing - the RIXO midi dress. If you're one of those people that has been considering getting your hands on her dress, then you're in for a treat with Black Friday and early Christmas shopping deals coming to the rescue.

Looking ballroom-ready, the 50-year-old stunned viewers in the pastel striped sequin embellished dress as she presented the popular BBC show alongside her co-host, Claudia Winkleman. Paired with Sophia Webster shoes and her blonde hair in big curls, she brought even more glamour to the dancing competition. “RIXO’s got an amazing array of sequins this season and I’ve been loving the fit and style when we’ve tried them on Tess dress during fittings!” said James Yardley, who works with Tess on her looks each week. Speaking of the RIXO dress, he previously told HELLO! he "immediately fell in love with it. Casual yet cool, with a little Strictly sequin glamour!"

RIXO sequinned midi dress, was £385, now £269.50

With our calendars becoming booked with Christmas drinks and New Year's parties, a dazzling, long-sleeved dress like Tess' is the perfect outfit to steal the show. While it usually retails for £385, Net-A-Porter is offering 30% off taking the price down to £269.50. What's more, if you're not sure about copying Tess' feminine style with the soft pinks and golds, then it also comes in a cool blue, green and purple striped colourway that complements the country's increasingly wintery weather.

Whether you take style tips from Tess and go for full-on glam with sky-high heels and metallic makeup, or you pair it with a chunky jumper over the top and some trainers for a dressed-down chic look, it's a style that will see you through the festivities and beyond. After all, nobody said sequins were exclusive to Christmas!

