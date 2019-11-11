Tess Daly sparkles on Strictly's Sunday results show in a midnight blue dress The Strictly host looked beautiful in blue...

Strictly Come Dancing's results show on Sunday was a treat for the eyes, with presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman looking fabulous as usual. And it wouldn't be Strictly without a bit of sparkle! I think we can all firmly agree that Tess has found the perfect outfit for the upcoming party season with her gorgeous sequin dress. Commanding the attention of the room as she descended the Strictly stairs, the blonde beauty wore a midnight blue gown by Markus Lupfer which featured balloon sleeves and a black mesh panel at the bottom complete with polka dots.

Styled by James Yardley, she paired the dress with accessories from some of her go-to brands, including strappy heels by Sophia Webster and earrings by The Hoop Station. The 50-year-old looked effortlessly glam with her blonde hair in loose curls and wearing brown eyeliner, thick mascara and nude lipgloss. Stunning!

Tess saying goodbye to Mike Bushell and Katya Jones on Sunday

While Tess has stepped out in a number of fabulous sparkly numbers over the last few weeks, including the rainbow-coloured stripe dress by Rixo and the gold Celine dress by Nadine Merabi on Saturday, blue is certainly her colour. The TV favourite, who is married to Vernon Kay, also wowed viewers last week wearing a similar navy bespoke sequin jumpsuit designed by James and Pretty Dress Company, which she wore alongside some Sophia Webster shoes and Hoop Station earrings.

And we're not the only ones convinced that the mother-of-two looks good in absolutely any outfit. Claudia, 47, recently revealed that she is slightly envious of her stunning co-star's incredible figure, and we can see why. Heaping praise on Tess, she told the Sunday Mirror: "Oh my goodness, I love everything about her. She is a magnificent creature. She is so beautiful, I love her hair, I love her face, she has the most extraordinary body, but if I could steal anything it would be her metabolism. The other day we were having a script meeting and she pulls out a family bag of Maltesers, eats all of them, then at the end she decides to have a ploughman’s baguette. She’s an actual goddess."

