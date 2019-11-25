Tess Daly wows Strictly viewers in a Victoria Beckham mini dress

The word dazzling doesn't even begin to describe Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's outfits on Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday. For the results show, the glamorous pair stunned viewers as they descended the stairs in two very different outfits, with Tess opting for a bronze mini dress while Claudia chose a sparkly midi dress.

Stepping out in a subtle gold colour, Claudia wore a gorgeous sparkly knit dress from Chinti & Parker, and we particularly loved the collar. Styled by Sinead McKeefry, the star wore it with Gianvito Rossi leopard print shoes and Tilly Sveaas Jewellery.

Her co-presenter Tess, who is married to fellow TV star Vernon Kay, chose a one-shoulder mini dress from Victoria Beckham which was a metallic bronze colour and featured ruched material on the sleeve. She paired it with Sophia Webster shoes and her go-to accessory of hoop earrings.

Metallic one-shoulder dress, £622, Victoria, Victoria Beckham

The mastermind behind her looks, stylist James Yardley, took to Instagram to share a picture of the blonde beauty on Saturday night, which was a bespoke pale pink sequinned jumpsuit designed by himself and the Pretty Dress Company. He joked that Tess' looks have followed a sparkly theme throughout this year's dance competition. In the caption, he wrote: "I think I’m addicted to sequins this season!" With the party season fast approaching, we are loving all the inspiration we are getting from Tess! After all, who wouldn't want to get their hands on the gold mini dress by Nadine Merabi or the Galvan London silver dress she wore on previous weeks?

Their beauty looks on Sunday were also making us green with envy. While Claudia rocked her heavy fringe, styled her hair in loose waves and paired it with her staple dark eyes and pale lips, Tess looked glowing with her blonde hair in a sleek straight style and glittering eye makeup that matched her outfit.

While the hosts looked fabulous, there was one particular wardrobe malfunction that grabbed viewers' attention on Saturday night. Neil Jones had an awkward moment at the end of his performance with celebrity partner Alex Scott when his microphone got caught on her dress and he was forced to carry her over to speak with the judges.

Although these issues do happen, Tess previously praised the show's costume department. "The wardrobe department are amazing. I saw dancer Nadiya Bychkova's zip break on her dress before she went live one week, and they were sewing her in as she was going up the stairs! It's incredible; I take my hat off to them because they work so hard and they make so many costumes during a live show even - they make it look easy," she told HELLO!.

