Melania Trump arrives in London wearing a striking red Calvin Klein coat

As Melania Trump touched down in the UK with husband and US President Donald, she protected herself from the cold winter winds in a stunning bright red coat. The pair are in the UK for a NATO summit on international security this week and will join other heads of state at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. At the reception, which marks the NATO Alliance's 70th birthday, they will be greeted by the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

As she stepped off Air Force One at Stansted Airport, the First Lady brightened up the dark winter evening in a red belted trench coat from Calvin Klein which had a silver buckle and a raised collar. She layered the festive-coloured item over a black dress and matching patent heels for a chic look. Despite the lengthy flight from America, the mother-of-one showed no sign of jetlag, showing off her fresh-faced makeup look and glam bouncy curls.

Following a number of other royals and celebrities who have recycled items in their wardrobe, Melania restyled the coat she previously wore in 2018. She wore a very similar outfit to visit sick children at The Children's Inn on Valentine’s Day, complete with black snakeskin Manolo Blahnik heels.

The former model's wardrobe has made us green with envy for a number of years, particularly during her last visit to the UK back in June. She looked equally as elegant as she met with former Prime Minister Theresa May at No.10 Downing Street wearing a camel-coloured Celine coat dress, high heel black shoes and a black crock Birkin bag by Hermes. A coat can be a staple throughout every season!

Melania wore Dior to Buckingham Palace in June

And we can't help but wonder if her visit to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night will deliver an equally show-stopping outfit to the two she wore for her last trip. She previously opted for a chic white dress by Dolce & Gabbana which was custom-made with a navy blue belt, alongside a matching wide-brimmed hat by Hervé Pierre. For a more glamorous evening look, she stuck to her white theme in Dior Haute Couture silk crepe gown for the Queen's State Banquet.

